WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose

Less than 24 hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose has reportedly been released. According to Fightful Select, WWE felt it was "put in a position" to terminate Rose's contract due to the explicit content on her FanTime page. The content on Rose's subscription-based page was considered to be "outside the parameters" of Rose's WWE contract. Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's NXT, ending her 413-day reign in what was described as an "abrupt decision."

Rose has been with WWE since 2015, competing on the relaunch of WWE Tough Enough. While she came up short in winning the competition series, WWE offered her a developmental deal regardless. She spent a couple of years in NXT before joining the main roster alongside friend Sonya Deville as part of Paige's (AEW's Saraya) Absolution faction. The trio competed on Monday Night Raw for a number of months before Paige was forced into retirement.

After that faction dissolved, Rose and Deville remained partners, competing in a tag team known as Fire and Desire. Rose's most notable main roster storyline kicked off in 2019, when Heavy Machinery's Otis began pursuing her romantically. This program evolved to include Deville and Dolph Ziggler, eventually resulting in a singles feud between Deville and Rose. After putting Deville behind her, Rose staggered on the main roster before finding new life in NXT.

During her second NXT run, Rose formed Toxic Attraction, a stable consisting of herself, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The trio dominated the NXT women's division, capturing all the gold on multiple occasions. While Jayne and Dolin played hot potato with the NXT Women's Tag Titles, Rose remained unbeaten as NXT Women's Champion for over a year. She defeated the likes of Cora Jade, IYO SKY, and Alba Fyre during her reign, and even captured the NXT UK Women's Title to unify top women's developmental singles titles.

When Rose dropped the NXT Women's Title to Perez, many expected the entire Toxic Attraction trio to be main roster bound. It's unclear what Rose's release means for the future of Jayne and Dolin.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Rose's professional wrestling status.