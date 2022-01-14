WWE Superstar Reveals Injury and Timetable for Return

A WWE SmackDown superstar will be out of action for a bit, as on today’s episode of G4’s Attack of the Show King Woods (aka Xavier Woods) revealed he suffered an injury during a Street Fight match. Woods said the injury is a torn Plantaris (the muscle underneath the calf) after jumping off the ropes to hit a DDT during the Street Fight with The Usos, though he was able to continue on and finish the match. The good news is that he won’t be out too long, but he did reveal he will be out for four to six weeks.

“Yeah, so I was jumping in the ring to do a DDT. I spring off the bottom rope and grab the guy and then run his head into the ground hopefully shattering all the bones in his body so I can pin him and win the match, and make more money. So I did that part still but in the process – No, just jumping off the rope, so nothing like – not a shark attack, not a steel chair hit, not a machine gun, not a machete. I just jumped,” Woods said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Woods said there was just a bit left in the match, and he finished it safely and without issue.

“I still had some stuff to do. But in those situations, you’ve got to figure out like, ‘Am I hurt to the point where I can no longer like go forward? Am I hurt to the point where I could mess up and possibly negatively affect someone else’s health?’ You gotta keep everybody safe in there, and I was okay. You know, this sucks. I can’t do this or that but I can do this for this. We finished everything and it’s all cool. So, like, four to six weeks, and I’ll be good,” Woods said.

Woods along with Kofi Kingston have battled it out with The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in back-to-back matches, so it remains to be seen if Woods stays on television or if he is written off for a bit. He is King Woods after all, so he can be just as entertaining even if he can’t wrestle for a few weeks, but we’ll have to wait and see.

We wish Woods a quick recovery.

H/T Fightful