WWE Superstar Releases T-Shirt With Their Former Ring of Honor Name

While the bulk of WWE's main roster was molded by NXT, Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown owe a lot of thanks to Ring of Honor for its current crop of top talent. Before they were winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 39 as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Kevin Steen and El Generico were capturing the ROH Tag Titles together. Before he was casting judgment on the Raw roster as Damian Priest, Punishment Martinez reigned as ROH Television Champion. Before Erik and Ivar were Viking Raiders, Hanson and Raymond Rowe were dominating the ROH tag division as War Machine.

Of all WWE's current ROH alumni, none have seen as much success as Seth Rollins. The Visionary has be a world champion on four separate occasions and is just the second two-time grand slam champion in WWE history. Even though most wrestling fans know him by his current name, Rollins has never forgotten where he came from and is paying tribute to his ROH roots with a new t-shirt.

Rollins's wrestling school, Black and Brave, is now selling a "TYLER F'N BLACK" shirt. Rollins wrestled as Tyler Black for five years before inking a deal with WWE, notably reigning as ROH World Champion with that name for 210 days.

You can check out the new shirt below, and it can be purchased at this link.

Rollins is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, but there's no telling how long red will be his color. The WWE Draft is set to return in a matter of weeks, and many have clamored for the former WWE Universal Champion to have a change of scenery. Rollins has wrestled on Monday nights for just about his entire career, only having a brief year on WWE SmackDown from October 2020 until October 2021. While on the blue brand, Rollins feuded with Cesaro and Edge, coming up short in both programs.

Regardless of what his future holds, Rollins is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment. His big victory over Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39 represented his first singles victory at the Showcase of the Immortals since WWE WrestleMania 35, when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship. Since his win over Paul, Rollins has added victories over Mustafa Ali and The Miz to his resume.