Did Seth Rollins Go Off Script in Bizarre WWE Raw Sequence?

The Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39 was not very well received for a number of reasons, though a major contributing factor was all the rewrites and tweaks the show received throughout. One of the oddest segments involved Seth Rollins and would proceed to have Rollins come to the ring and then leave without actually saying or doing anything other than letting the crowd sing his theme before walking away. On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. and co-host Jeff Dye revealed they were in the crowd and shared their perspective of what happened including Rollins possibly going off script and walking out of the ring.

"Seth Rollins came out...and then they played a commercial during his intro. And then we could kind of hear him having a freak out on some [production people]. He was going, 'Why is there a commercial?' You couldn't really hear what he was saying, but you could just tell he was mad," Dye said.

"Yeah, he said, 'What the hell is going on?' I saw that come out of his mouth. I think he was more pissed than pissed at [the production people]," Prinze Jr. said. "I think he was pissed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would have been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome."

Prinze Jr. then said Rollins got really heated, and this part wasn't visible to those watching on television because of the commercial break. While there's always the chance this was scripted and meant to go this way, Prinze Jr. doesn't buy that and thinks the reaction from Rollins was completely real.

"We started to see him kind of lose it. And you guys couldn't see this if you were watching the show...he was pissed, and he was yelling, he was hot. They come back from commercial. He gets a microphone. And you legit just see it in his face where he's like, nah man, I'm not doing this. They surprised me with this crap. I'm pissed. I'm just gonna wait and let the crowd do what they do...and instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out. And walked out of the friggin' show! You could tell me 'til you're blue in the face that that was scripted and that it was all planned. That's a bunch of BS. I know real stuff when I see it, and that was real," Prinze Jr. said.

It does seem odd that Rollins would literally come to the ring just to not say anything and hear his theme sung by the fans and then leave. There was likely something revolving around the show's runtime or cut segments that affected it, and Rollins being upset about that makes all the sense in the world. That said, how much Rollins went off script or if he walked out before he was supposed to say something else isn't known right now.

H/T Cageside Seats