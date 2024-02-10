Jeopardy! Masters, Celebrity Family Feud Renewed

ABC is bringing back Celebrity Family Feud and Jeopardy! Masters for another season on the network. This will be the 10th season of Steve Harvey's beloved game show. There will be another new addition with show runner Myeshia Mizuno joining the Family Feud picture. ABC is leaning into Harvey's success with Family Feud: Decades of Laughs and Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey. Those are coming this summer on the network and will stream next day on Hulu. On the Jeopardy! Side of things, Ken Jennings is back at the lecture for more tournament-style action. The field for Jeopardy! Masters has not been announced yet. OK let's get

"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has," Jeopardy executive producer Michael Davies previously wrote.

"With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season," he added. "When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we're the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television. "

More Jeopardy! Hosting Changes

This past year brought even more host shuffling for the long-running program. Mayim Bialik told Jeopardy! fans on Instagram that she wouldn't be returning to the lectern. The iconic game show has had multiple hosts over the last couple of years. Alex Trebek passed back in 2020 and since then, there's been a bit of a revolving door. First, producer Mike Richards was scheduled to take over hosting duties, but then had to step down because of controversy. So, the road to Ken Jennings has been long.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! rules," Bialik's statement reads. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

