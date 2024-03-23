WWE's Jade Cargill Signs with SmackDown

It was a busy night on tonight's WWE SmackDown, setting up a number of major plot points for WrestleMania 40. One of those major plot points had to do with the SmackDown Women's Division, which added one of WWE's brightest new superstars to the mix. That would be Jade Cargill, who finally revealed that she would be joining SmackDown. Cargill made her in-ring WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, and since then she's appeared on both Raw and SmackDown as negotiations with both brands were teased. Now she has officially joined the blue brand, and that sets up several big matches for the superstar moving forward, as well as a story she can easily jump into for WrestleMania 40 if that ends up being the plan.

"Let's make things clear. I didn't come here to be the next...anyone. Jade Cargill is a once-in-a-lifetime generational talent. The type of presence that makes everyone sit up and stand up straight when I enter," Cargill said. "I don't even have to speak, and yet, I'm the trending topic. I am the headline. They're going to build statues of me, and you don't have to like it, but you damn sure can't deny it. And that's why I'm taking my talents to SmackDown."

One of those aforementioned big matches would be against Bianca Belair, which was even teased during the Rumble when both superstars had a staredown in the ring. In an interview with ROAR Around the Ring, Belair was asked about Cargill signing with WWE, as well as a potential match, and Belair is already hyped for it to happen.

"I just think it's exciting. She's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So that alone speaks volumes to what she can do for this division," Belair said. "So I'm just excited for that. I'm excited for whenever she steps out. I know that when she does step out, she's gonna be ready, and she's gonna make some noise. So I'm just excited for when that's gonna happen and who it's gonna be with. I know that, in the future, we're gonna have a banger match, whenever that comes. But the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we're always all for that, and I think that she's gonna be able to do that 100%."

Right now Cargill doesn't have a match for WrestleMania, but after tonight's events with Damage CTRL, Belair, and Naomi, there might be a perfect spot for Cargill to jump into the mix. In the meantime, you can find the current WrestleMania card below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Are you excited for Cargill joining SmackDown? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!