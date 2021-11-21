WWE’s 35th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will once again center around the “battle for brand supremacy” between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Ever since the Brand Split was reintroduced back in 2016 this never-ending conflict has become a staple of the show, and despite SmackDown being positioned as the company’s “A show” since moving to FOX the Blue Brand has failed to end the night with more victories than its Monday night counterpart. The Las Vegas oddsmakers expect that to continue this year, as BetOnline’s latest odds have the Red Brand winning three of the four Champion vs. Champion matches and the Women’s Survivor Series elimination tag team match.

No odds were posted for the 25-man battle royale, even though that could wind up being the tiebreaker for the seven-match card. You can see the full betting lines below

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-500) vs. WWE Champion Big E (+300)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (-400) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (+250)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (-180) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (+140)

United States Champion Damian Preist (-350) vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (+225)

Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, Sheamus) (-200) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory) (+150) (Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina) (-165) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm) (+125) (Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match)

25-man Battle Royale

On top of the Raw vs. SmackDown storyline, the show will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut. There’s no word yet on if Johnson will make any sort of appearance at the show, though he did recently talk with ComicBook about coming back for the heavily-rumored clash with Reigns.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

He then talked about the success of his cousin (and his presumed next opponent), Roman Reigns — “It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”