WWE Teases Surprising New Addition to Bobby Lashley and Street Profits' SmackDown Faction

There are several powerful factions on WWE SmackDown at the moment, and one of the newest additions to that list seems to be adding a new member to the group. Over the past month or two, Bobby Lashley has been making waves with The Street Profits as they look to carve out their own part of SmackDown. Tonight they had a positive run-in with Logan Paul, but then they were greeted by Hit Row's B-Fab, who asked Lashley if he had time to go talk for a minute. Angelo and Montez were intrigued, as was Lashley, who said yes and walked away with B-Fab off-screen. There are a number of ways this could go, but one major possibility is that B-Fab could be joining the group.

There are a number of reasons that would be a logical step, but one of the biggest is that the faction, which still doesn't have an official name, could use a woman in the lineup to take on some of the other factions on SmackDown. The LWO has Zelina Vega, while Judgement Day (who makes frequent trips to SmackDown) has Rhea Ripley, and she causes all sorts of chaos to help her teammates.

Then there's The OC, who is out of action at the moment due to the injuries, but when they are healthy again Mia Yim will once again be in the mix. So if you're going to lock up with those other groups, you are definitely going to want to match up the best you can, and having B-Fab would be a perfect way to achieve that goal.

The other reason is the status of Hit Row. With Top Dolla's release, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab haven't been able to mix it up on TV. You could bring in both to be part of this faction, which would give the group a numbers advantage on everyone but the LWO, but this could also just be a way to move forward with B-Fab if they have something else planned for Ashante.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it does seem that WWE has big plans for this group, and they've already inserted themselves into the LWO's business. The group hasn't run into The Bloodline as of yet, but with Reigns back in the picture on SmackDown, perhaps we'll see a meeting of the two groups like we did for Judgment Day a few weeks ago.

That meeting was memorable for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest was that Ripley took the lead in the negotiations with Paul Heyman, saying that Heyman didn't even need to request approval from Reigns because she gave it already. The two groups would join forces against John Cena and LA Knight, but they would get some help from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Heyman would secretly pull Sikoa from the group and let everyone else brawl, and despite the numbers advance, Judgment Day and The Bloodline would be cleared out of the ring.

