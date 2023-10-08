Carlito Returns to WWE at Fastlane, Reunites With LWO to Defeat Bobby Lashley and Street Profits

The Latino World Order went into WWE Fastlane at a disadvantage. Going into their trios match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, the LWO was attacked by their opponents on WWE SmackDown. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were medically disqualified from competition, leading to Rey Mysterio noting that he was going to make a call for the third member alongside himself and Santos Escobar.

Carlito Returns to WWE at Fastlane

Caribbean Cool is back.

Carlito reunited with Latino World Order at WWE Fastlane. Carlito showed up late in the match, notably with a new theme song, to get the hot tag from Rey Mysterio and landed a backstabber to pick up the 1-2-3. This was Carlito's first appearance since WWE Backlash.

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me, so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing," Carlito said following his initially one-off return at WWE Backlash.

"Whoever makes me the biggest cheque at this point. Probably Roman Reigns, I guess," Carlito said when asked of a future dream opponents. "Cheques don't get bigger than that, right?"

