Roman Reigns Calls LA Knight Redneck Version of The Rock on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight got things started on the last SmackDown before Crown Jewel, and he had some words for Roman Reigns. Knight told The Bloodline leader that he was set to take over the Roman Empire, and that's when Reigns came out to interrupt his challenger. Reigns got right to the point, giving Knight credit for what he did while Reigns was away but also telling Knight to enjoy this night because at Crown Jewel his dream run was ending. Reigns also took a shot at Knight, saying that he is cosplaying "a redneck version of my cousin". Knight fired back with shots of his own, and the two are now set to deliver a thriller at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

When Reigns got to the ring he said, "Typically I'd tell this irrelevant town to acknowledge me, but they know exactly who I am. But I can't say the same for you. I thought after all this time it was clear who the Tribal Chief is, but you don't seem to understand. I'm going to reintroduce myself for one time only. I'm Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief. The head of the table, and the face of the WWE."

"A lot's changed around here. I take my time to leave and I expect people to step up, but I didn't think it was ever going to be you," Reigns said. "But you did something to catch the attention of these people. You managed your time wisely and got all these people on your side. I give you credit for that. It's not easy in this day and age...go ahead and chant his name."

After some LA Knight chants broke out, Reigns said, "Because this is the last night that's gonna happen. Like I said, I've advanced this business, you seem like you're going to set us back. What do the kids call this...They call this cinema. You damn right I'm the star. The megastar. I turned this business into a billion-dollar industry. A multi-billion dollar industry. I've done everything you can do. What did you do? The only thing you've done is get them to chant your name and what, play a redneck version of my cousin?"

"This is my island of relevancy, so take this night and enjoy it, because tomorrow I'm going to end you," Reigns said. "When I'm done, we're going to leave you in the desert, but don't worry, you won't be the least one."

Knight said, "You know what, you uh, you gotta be feeling pretty unbeatable right now, don't you? Let's face it, you've beaten everybody haven't you? But you don't understand. I'm not coming at ya from the same angle that everyone else did. You don't understand. I'm not here to finish something. I'm here to start something, yeah!" I'm here to start the LA Knight era, so you want to talk about cosplaying? I'm going to cosplay the person that's going to kick your ass at Crown Jewel. You want to mock that, you've done an amazing job. You've made yourself damn near a megastar because of that Title. I live it every damn day."

Knight concluded his promo by saying, "I don't do warning shots, so make sure you leave me. Make sure I'm good and done, because if you don't, I'll come back and find you. Because the only bloodline you'll see will be running right between your eyes, and the only thing you'll hear is them saying 'And new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion LA Knight, yeah!"

