WWE’s The Fiend and Jeff Hardy Join Hero Collector’s Championship Collection

There are quite a number of superstars in WWE that have become fan favorites, but for Hero Collector‘s two new additions in their WWE Championship Collection, they are going with two superstars at the very top of that list. For their newest series of collectible statuettes, Hero Collector is releasing the charismatic enigma himself Jeff Hardy, who can be seen in a trademark pose and will come with a collectible magazine recapping his impressive career. On the other side, we have another crowd fave, the equally charismatic Bray Wyatt, though in these days he is known as the unstoppable and creepy Fiend, and you can check out both new additions starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the images, both statuettes feature impressive paint jobs, though The Fiend is a step above in both detailing and in that creepy pose. It’s a perfect fit for any Wyatt fan’s collection, and if you’re new to the character you can find out all about him in the 16-page magazine that comes with each statue. Both are 1:16 scale, and you can check out the official descriptions for both below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#36 – Jeff Hardy

RRP: $19.95/£15.99/€19.99

SKU: WWEUK036, Barcode: 5059072007726

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Height: 128mm, Weight: 112g

Print Spec: 16pp, 170 x 210mm

Product Description: As one of the high-flying Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy claimed the Tag Team Championship alongside his brother Matt – and he has soared to solo success and the World Heavyweight Championship as the paint-doused Charismatic Enigma!

#37 – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

RRP: $19.95/£15.99/€19.99

SKU: WWEUK037, Barcode: 5059072007733

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Height: 122mm, Weight: 110g

Print Spec: 16pp, 170 x 210mm

Product Description: A nightmare creature who dominates the wrestling ring with merciless strength, “The Fiend” is the terrifying alter ego of Bray Wyatt, fun-loving children’s entertainer and host of the Firefly Fun House.

Both Jeff Hardy and The Fiend will hit stores this June, and you can check out both up close starting on the next slide.

What do you think of the new additions? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Jeff Hardy Front

Jeff Hardy Back

Jeff Hardy Box

Jeff Hardy Magazine

The Fiend Front

The Fiend Back

The Fiend Box

The Fiend Magazine