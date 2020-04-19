Report: Here's What WWE Had Planned for The Revival Before Their Release

✖

Months before Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (now Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) got their releases from their WWE contracts, a report popped up online that WWE's creative team was planning on turning the pair into a comedy tag team before their contracts were set to expire. Those plans never came to fruition as the pair dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The New Day at TLC, tried and failed to start up a feud with Harlem Heat going into the Royal Rumble and stopped appearing on WWE television in late January.

Now that the pair are free men, more details have emerged about what their comedy gimmick was going to be. BodySlam.net's Cassidy Haynes got his hands on what appears to be the mock-up for the team's new ring gear, which you can see in the photo below.

"WWE's plan was to repackage The Revival with new ring gear, and new music, with a completely different dynamic for the team as Vince McMahon had wanted to turn them into a comedy team," Haynes wrote. "We have received images that show the new ring gear, and look that Vince had in mind for The Revival, as he personally handed these photos to Dash and Dawson himself in their final meeting."

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

Wheeler (Wilder) was asked about the photos on social media.

The pair ended their WWE careers as the first ever team to win the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown, winning the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They were the first team to ever win NXT's tag titles twice, and were regarded as one of the best teams in the world during their time on the Black and Gold Brand. The pair made one final stop in their old stomping grounds back in November, taking on Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era in a losing effort.

It's unclear where exactly the pair will wind up next as of now, though most fans assume they'll wind up in All Elite Wrestling given their past online interactions with The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. On top of changing their wrestling names, the pair have filed a number of trademarks that seem to indicate their new team name will be The Revolt.

