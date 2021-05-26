The Rock Picks Which Superstar He Thinks Defines WWE SmackDown

✖

The WWE on FOX Twitter account popped up on Wednesday with the classic WWF SmackDown logo and asked a simple question — "Who is the first @WWE Superstar you think of when you see this logo?" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who headlined the first-ever episode in the Blue Brand's history, had an answer (himself!).

"Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it's now in the Webster's dictionary...and his name is Downtown Bruno," Johnson said, referencing how his "Layeth the SmackDown!" catchphrase helped the word "smackdown" make it into the dictionary.

Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it’s now in the Webster’s dictionary...and his name is Downtown Bruno 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2021

Nowadays SmackDown is utterly dominated by Johnson's cousin Roman Reigns. A dream match between "The People's Champ" and the current WWE Universal Champion has been talked about for years, but Reigns has been recently pushing for it to take place at either WrestleMania 38 (inside AT&T Stadium, which can hold more than 100,000 people) or WrestleMania 39 (taking place at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, California).

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns said in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani last month. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

"I want to create the largest, monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. If that involves him in the picture, then absolutely," he added. "It all comes back — and I think he would agree with this — to the audience. What do our fans want to see? What's going to entertain them, what's going to create that escapism to where they feel like this isn't even real. Those are the moments I want to create."

Do you think Reigns vs. Rock happens in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!