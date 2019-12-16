WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Olympic Sex Joke at TLC

Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view gave WWE fans plenty of exciting moments, but there were also a few instances that left people rolling their eyes is disbelief. One such moment took place just before the Tables match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, in which Jerry “The King” Lawler decided to pull out an old sex joke as Lashley and Lana made their way down to the ring. Lawler joked that his first wife “wanted to have Olympic sex, every four years!” He was met with silence from Vic Jospeh and Samoa Joe, but the fans watching along at home couldn’t help but react to it.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

JERRY LAWLER JUST SAID “reminds me of my first wife. She wanted to have Olympic sex…. every 4 years.” LMAOOOOOO @JerryLawler I’m dying 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/48Kn8gnUeE — Attitude Era Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) December 16, 2019

#WWETLC Jerry Lawler: reminds me of my first wife wanting olympic sex… every four years!



I mean wow! 😂😂😂😂 — Sergio R. 🎅🏻🎄 (@SergRios89) December 16, 2019

Jerry Lawler with the Olympic sex line 💀 #WWETLC — BigPinch22 (@BigPinch22) December 16, 2019

Nobody:



Jerry Lawler: “OlYmPiC sEX” — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 #SaveACH (@PuroresuLegend) December 16, 2019

The silence after Jerry Lawler’s Olympic joke made it a lot funnier — Andre Canty (@Andre_Canty) December 16, 2019

