WWE

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Olympic Sex Joke at TLC

Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view gave WWE fans plenty of exciting moments, but there were also a few […]

By

Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view gave WWE fans plenty of exciting moments, but there were also a few instances that left people rolling their eyes is disbelief. One such moment took place just before the Tables match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, in which Jerry “The King” Lawler decided to pull out an old sex joke as Lashley and Lana made their way down to the ring. Lawler joked that his first wife “wanted to have Olympic sex, every four years!” He was met with silence from Vic Jospeh and Samoa Joe, but the fans watching along at home couldn’t help but react to it.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just Wow

Dead

Absolutely No One:

Deafening Silence

You Said It, Leslie

Tagged:

Related Posts