Tonight's SmackDown was packed with surprising moments, including the official debuts of NXT stars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, but they weren't the only stars the blue brand teased as new additions to the roster. A little over midway through WWE revealed a video showcasing some of NXT and NXT UK star Toni Storm's most memorable matches and moments over the past few years, and then they revealed that Storm is indeed head to SmackDown with a coming soon tag. You can check out the post teasing Storm's SmackDown debut below, though we don't know exactly when Storm will be appearing.

Many have thought Storm would be heading to Raw or SmackDown sooner than later, and she seems to be a good place to make the switch. Storm was most recently in feuds and matches with Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, and Zoey Stark, and Stark actually got the win in their big matchup.

TONI TIME IS COMING TO #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tY3zMPB28F — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 10, 2021

After some time away Storm made her big return to NXT late last year, being teased at the same TakeOver that Ember Moon made her triumphant return during. Storm initially returned as a babyface, but that was short-lived, and she really hit her stride again as a heel.

Storm made a statement against Ember Moon, embracing her heel role and entering the title picture, but she would come up just short of actually winning the title. After her loss to Shirai and then Stark, it was unknown what the plan was for Storm, as it seemed Raquel Gonzalez's reign wasn't ending anytime soon and her feuds against Shirai and Moon had run their course.

Recently Shirai and Stark became the new Women's Tag Team Championships, so a rematch between any of them seemed out of the cards. Now we know Storm is making the jump to SmackDown, and it's really coming at the perfect time for her.

Combined with Nox and Blackheart, the SmackDown Women's Division just got a much-needed upgrade, as recent talent cuts left the Women's roster. on the blue brand pretty thin. Now there is some new blood in the mix, and Blackheart is one of the recent NXT stars that had dark matches before SmackDown recently. That group also included Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but time will tell if they head to SmackDown or Raw.

