WWE Ranks The Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Main Events

WWE's official YouTube channel released a new Top 10 on Sunday, counting down the 10 best WrestleMania main event matches of all time. As is often the case with lists like these, the choices will undoubtedly be controversial — even the No. 1 spot is a bit of a head-scratcher. And fair warning, The Rock vs. Steve Autsin at WrestleMania X-Seven (regarded by many as the greatest WrestleMania of all time) didn't even make the list.

Here's the list in its entirety. Do you agree with WWE's picks? Let us know in the comments below!

10. Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle — WrestleMania 19

9. Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior — WrestleMania 6

8. Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Daniel Bryan — WrestleMania XXX

7. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins — WrestleMania 31

6. The Rock vs. Steve Austin — WrestleMania 15

5. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair — WrestleMania 35

4. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 12

3. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 26

2. Hulk Hogan vs. Andrew The Giant — WrestleMania 3

1. The Rock vs. John Cena — WrestleMania 28

There's plenty to talk about regarding the list, as there's an argument to be made about the position of almost match on there. Lesnar vs. Angle is great but is also infamous for Lesnar nearly breaking his neck on the Shooting Star Press attempt. Austin vs. Rock pops up at No. 6 even though one could make the argument their first encounter was the least-memorable of the three. Rousey vs. Flair vs. Lynch is sitting at No. 5 despite the (allegedly) botched finish. Hart vs. Michaels has a fantastic ending but was criticized even at the time for its length.

And before you get mad about Michaels vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 making the list instead of 25, you have to remember their first match from a year earlier (possibly the greatest WrestleMania match ever) wasn't the main event of that show.

So far only two matches have been officially confirmed for this year's WrestleMania — Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Beliar