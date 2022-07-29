Triple H Offers Health Update After Taking Over as WWE Head of Creative

Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke with the media on Friday following the WWE Tryouts at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN. This was the first time "The Game" had spoken publicly since being named Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. He described his chaotic first week on the job, flying back and forth from the tryouts for meetings and booking television. The 14-time former world champion then addressed his health, as he is still less than a year removed from being rushed to the hospital due to heart failure.

Levesque had great news on that front — "I feel great. A glitch in the road. Luckily for me it was caught, right? It took a little bit to get over it, get past it. I'm over it, I've got a clean bill of health. I'm a hundred percent."

He said the near-death experience changed his perspective, adding, "I have a new appreciation for life. It's precious, it doesn't last long. Embrace it, get everything you can out of it."

Levesque noted he wasn't said done wrestling either — "I gave it everything I had. I rode it until the wheels fell off and that's what you're supposed to do. Luckily for me, they told me 'you shouldn't do this anymore.' Sweet, I'm done, I was wrapping it up anyway."

The first episode of WWE TV under the Levesque regime was the Monday Night Raw episode that aired this week inside Madison Square Garden. However, most of the show had already been reportedly written by McMahon last week prior to his retirement announcement. Fans will possibly get their first real look at Levesque's direction this Saturday at Nissan Stadium with the SummerSlam premium live event. Check out the updated lineup for the event below: