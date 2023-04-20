Trish Stratus Pokes Fun at Classic Roman Reigns Photo

Trish Stratus recently made headlines when she turned on Becky Lynch and cost Lynch and Lita the Women's Tag Team Championships. Stratus addressed her turn on Lynch on this week's Monday Night Raw, revealing that she was not a fan of being someone's sidekick and having people rewrite WWE history and her importance to it. During her promo she said she is not a nostalgia act and she is "not your childhood fantasy", but a photo shared on the WWE on BT Sport account revealed a young Roman Reigns with a Trish Stratus stand up in his room, and Stratus had a perfect response.

In the tweet WWE on BT Sport commented on the "not your childhood fantasy" line, writing "Respectfully, Roman Reigns would disagree @trishstratuscom 😉 #WWERaw." The photo next to it shows a young Reigns sitting next to a Stratus poster or cardboard stand-up that appears to be signed, and to this Stratus wrote "At least @WWERomanReigns acknowledges me."

In her promo Stratus revealed she was the one who took out Lita before the match, saying it was to save her any embarrassment. She then talked about a moment that epitomized what she dislikes about Lynch and is set on getting her deserved respect from Lynch and everyone else.

"I took out Lita? Yeah. And the reason I needed Lita out of the picture is because I needed it to be crystal clear that the person who screwed Becky Lynch out of her Titles was me," Stratus said. "And then Becky, do you remember that moment when you like put your arm around me and you said in your stupid little accent good try Trish we'll get em next time friend. Becky I am not your friend and there will be no next time, and I made a point that very moment that I was going to make everything right and I took out The Man (snaps) just like that."

"Oh you guys don't like that? You didn't like that? You didn't like that. Guess what, I don't care, because I wasn't about to let Becky Lynch or any of you rewrite history," Stratus said. "I am not a nostalgia act. I am not your childhood fantasy, and I sure as hell am not somebody's sidekick. I am the greatest of all time and I am the single most important figure in the history of WWE, and I'm here to make sure none of you forget it."

Lynch has yet to respond to what happened, and it's unclear if the two will have their first match at Backlash. They are assuredly building towards a match though, and whenever it does happen, Lita is sure to play some sort of role in how things go down. She isn't going to be thrilled when she finds out one of her best friends took her out and cost her the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This is a program Stratus and Lynch have teased at several points before over the years, and now it's finally coming to fruition. We'll have to wait and see how Lynch responds, and hopefully, that will happen sooner rather than later. As for Reigns, The Bloodline just made a pact with Judgement Day to take on each other's enemies, which will consist of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and the LWO. More of that should become clear on this week's SmackDown.

What have you thought of Stratus vs Lynch so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!