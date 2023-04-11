Trish Stratus Turns Heel on WWE Raw, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned

Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch during this week's Monday Night Raw, setting up could be a marquee match for a future WWE pay-per-view. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Lita against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but the WWE Hall of Famer was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant. Lynch didn't know the culprit, but immediately turned to the former seven-time Women's Champion to fill in for Lita. Stratus agreed, only to wind up getting pinned by Morgan and lose the titles.

Lynch tried to console Stratus afterward, indicating she wasn't mad about the result. But then Stratus nailed her with a forearm and a Chick Kick, cementing her heel turn. Stratus initially returned to WWE back in late February to help Lynch and Lita in their feud with Damage CTRL, though reports of her turning heel to start a program with Lynch that would build to a match at this year's SummerSlam popped up shortly afterward. The three babyfaces beat Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month.

This story is developing...