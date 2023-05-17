Will WWE Have an Apparel Deal Similar to UFC After the Merger?

Endeavor is currently in the process of finalizing a merger between WWE and The UFC to form a new company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., by the end of 2023. Many questions about how WWE's business model will change post-merger have started popping up, especially after Endeavor President Mark Shapiro told the Sports Business Journal that the company intends to "run the UFC playbook" in growing the wrestling promotion.

One of the big changes UFC underwent after being bought by Endeavor came in 2020 when Venum replaced Reebok as the company's exclusive outfitting partner. Other apparel deals like with Under Armour's Project Rock (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's fitness clothing and shoe line) have also been signed, and Shapiro floated the idea of WWE doing something similar in the future while on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch.

"We haven't finished this transaction, we're still running through this process, we're not making any decisions. We're not in control, so I'm not going to forecast what we may or may not do. I'll speak to you from a point of view of why we thought it was so attractive. Yes, all of those are opportunities. You want to be authentic, seamless, organic, and true to your audience. We're not going to put a brand on somebody's robe walking to the ring. Do UFC fighters wear Venom apparel and Project Rock shoes? Yes, they do. Could WWE benefit from an apparel deal as such, a shoe deal as such? Absolutely," Shapiro said (h/t Fightful).

"We're not going to over-commercialize it," he then added. "We're not going to saturate it to the point that we cheap it out and trick it out, and you turn off the fanbase. You have to figure out what's right in the ring, in the Octagon, what's right in the arena, indoor and outdoor. What's right with the fighters and the participants, and you have to walk before you run."

