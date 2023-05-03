How Will Endeavor Impact WWE Creative? Nick Khan and Triple H Respond

WWE is under new ownership. The global leader in sports-entertainment was sold to Endeavor this past April at a valuation of $9 billion and is set to merge with mixed martial art giant UFC in the coming months. This sale represents the first time in WWE's lengthy history that the company is not under McMahon ownership. With these corporate shake-ups coming into play, many have viewed this next step as treading into uncharted territory, but everything communicated from the WWE side has emphasized that Endeavor is strictly focused on helping grow the company from a business side.

"We're all excited about everything that should and will happen together with UFC and with the folks from Endeavor," WWE CEO Nick Khan said on the WWE Q1 earnings call Wednesday morning. "Keep in mind, we've known these folks for a long period of time. They're not strangers to us. Their style is not strange to us. It's something that we give a full embrace to."

Khan doubled down on this by noting that Endeavor will play no part in the creative direction of WWE.

"I can certainly represent emphatically to you on the creative that there's no one at Endeavor or the UFC that has any interest in trying to interfere with that, in any way whatsoever," Khan continued. "I think [UFC President] Dana White would also represent to you that never or almost never, I don't know the specifics but never would be my guess, have the Endeavor folks told him no, you should do this match or you should do it this way. That's not what they do."

That creative control lies in the hands of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The former WWE Champion and long-time WWE executive officially took over the storyline reins this past summer and has been met with critical acclaim from fans since.

"Creatively, we look forward to continuing to do what we do and the momentum that it has," Triple H said. "And on top of that, I speak for myself, I'm incredibly excited about what endeavor brings to the table and how we can utilize them to expand our efforts and really hyper focus on them internationally and, and growing what we do across the globe. I think they'll be incredibly helpful there."

