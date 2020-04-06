Watch: WWE Fans Add in Undertaker’s Classic Limp Bizkit Theme to the Boneyard Match

The Undertaker revived his “American Badass” biker gimmick for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend. But there was one thing fans felt his return was missing — his old entrance music. Taker rolled up to the fight with Styles to the tune of Metallica’s song “Now That We’re Dead,” instead of his old theme of “Rollin’” by Limp Bizkit.

Twitter users @Jordan_Patu and @jesbagel uploaded videos to fix that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Someone from Reddit edited ‘Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit to The Undertaker’s entrance at today’s Boneyard Match at WrestIemania. The result — beautiful. pic.twitter.com/uwj1PLLLCL — Jordan Patu. (@Jordan_Patu) April 5, 2020

The match ended with Undertaker unloaded six feet of dirt onto Styles inside of an open grave. He then drove away on his motorcycle while Styles popped out a hand from underneath the first.

And just for good measure, here’s another fan edit with “You’re Gonna Pay” by Jim Johnston from Undertaker’s days as “Big Evil.”

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two