Here's How WWE Created The Undertaker's Boneyard Match

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was one of the undisputed highlights of WrestleMania 36 this past weekend. Unlike the rest of the card (minus the Firefly Fun House Match), the show took place away from the WWE Performance Center on a closed set, and information about match's production has slowly started to make its way online. The production team that helped put the match together included Triple H, Michael Hayes and Jeremy Borash, the latter of whom played a big role in filming "Broken" Matt Hardy's Hardy Compound matches in both WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Photos from the shoot have made their way online as well. According to WhatCulture, the match took eight hours to film from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at an undisclosd location in Florda and it took a production company five days to build the set.

It took almost 8 hours to film this match. Behind the scenes of The Undertaker Vs AJ Styles👇#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zbAz8jlCTS — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀 (@RJStylesB2R) April 5, 2020

The dialogue between Styles and Undertaker was reportedly completely ad-libbed, and it was Undertaker's idea to have Styles close out the match by popping his hand out of the grave after he had been buried.

There were also plans to use an abandoned ditch, a bridge and a roadside as part of the match, but WWE apparently couldn't secure a city permit in time.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion) Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Edge def. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.