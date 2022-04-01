WWE’s The Undertaker Calls This Era’s Talent ‘Incredible’

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 38, and his retirement brings a remarkable in-ring career to a close. Few have reached the heights of The Undertaker in WWE, and he leaves behind some large shoes to fill for those coming up, but Undertaker knows the talent in WWE is more than up to the task. In a new interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated Undertaker highlighted names like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, and Edge, calling this era’s talent incredible.

“As great as she is right now, Bianca is still light years away from where she’s going to be,” Undertaker said. “Bianca is a real phenomenal talent. And Becky is in such command of her gimmick. She’s at the top of her game. I thought they threw even more gasoline on the fire this week with Becky getting her hair cut. There is so much emotion surrounding that match. I’ll try to sit down in my seat, have a beer and enjoy it.”

Undertaker also had kind words for his WrestleMania Boneyard match opponent AJ Styles, as well as Styles’ opponent at this year’s WrestleMania Edge, though he also took a second to send some kind words to his fellow Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin as he gets ready for his WrestleMania 38 appearance.

“I’m so excited for Edge and AJ Styles,” he said. “Those guys are so in tune with what they do. They know their characters, they know how to have great matches, and this is something new for WrestleMania. It’s really going to be a fun match to watch. That match, with those peaks and valleys, it’s going to be a roller coaster. As a fan, I’m excited to see Austin. When Steve was in his prime and on top, he was really intense. He took all of this very, very seriously, as he should have, and he was kind of a lone wolf. After our careers, we’ve really grown closer. We’re two Texas boys, and we like to talk about hunting and fishing and all that good stuff. After 19 years since his last match, and with WrestleMania in Texas at AT&T Stadium, I’m just like everyone else-I can’t wait to hear and see the reaction when that glass breaks.”

Undertaker then said the focus of WrestleMania weekend should revolve around the stars in the ring, saying “That’s the way it should be. This era’s talent is incredible. I love the way they’re developing psychology and in-ring personas. WrestleMania is going to be special.”

