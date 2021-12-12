The Undertaker Names His Favorite Active WWE Superstar in TikTok Q&A

The Undertaker recently took part in a rapid-fire Q&A session for WWE’s TikTok page and named some of his favorite wrestlers of the past and present in the process. When asked who his favorite current Superstar was, “The Phenom” answered with Edge. The pair had numerous pay-per-view matches in the late 2000s as two of SmackDown’s top stars, including the main event of WrestleMania XXIV when “The Phenom” beat “The Rated-R Superstar” for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Other questions that were thrown “The Deadman’s” way included toughest opponent (Yokozuna), one wrestler he wishes he got to face (Andre The Giant), best ring gear (Rey Mysterio) and best entrance (Drew McIntyre).

Videos by ComicBook.com

⚱️ @undertaker answered our questions on @tiktok_us!



Which questions would YOU ask #TheDeadman if you had the chance? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ygtoo0eQIc — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2021

Undertaker gave his “Final Farewell” at the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view and has stuck to the claim that he’ll remain retired ever since. He’s given a number of interviews recently saying that while mentally he’s ready to wrestle again, his body isn’t.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

Edge made his return from retirement back at the 2020 Royal Rumble event and has since worked with the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. He’ll face The Miz at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day in Atlanta.