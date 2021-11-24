The Undertaker Compares Current WWE Star to Andre The Giant

The Undertaker was interviewed on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed taking on a mentor role to various WWE stars now that he’s officially retired from the business. At one point the subject of Omos was brought up and “The Deadman” gave him some massive praise by saying he’s the closest thing this generation has to the legendary Andre The Giant. Taker said (h/t Cageside Seats), “… it’s funny that you mentioned him [Omos] because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre [the Giant]. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement… but he’s special, almost as special. And the big thing for him to know, and to realize is that he is special, and that he’s different from everybody else. There’s nobody… you look at, the average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was.

“So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic, and he’s incredibly huge,” he added. “He’s just a big, big, strong man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. And sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. We’ve had — he and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do. And if things get too heated, call me.”

Billed at seven-foot-three, 400 pounds, Omos (real name Jordan Omogbehin) first signed a developmental deal with the WWE back in January 2019. In 2020 he first started making appearances on WWE TV, starting as a giant ninja working with Akira Tozawa and later as a security guard for Raw Underground. In October 2020 he started aligning himself with AJ Styles as his “own personal colossus,” and together the pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. Omos won a 25-man battle royal this past Sunday at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“… I think I’m a natural mentor type. I love being — when I’m in the venues, and I’m around the guys and people come and pick my brain, I really enjoy that,” Undertaker said elsewhere in the interview. “And talking philosophy, and then there’s people that I watch from home that I want to, you know, I want to get my hands on and say, ‘Okay, you’re doing this great, but think about this,’ and try and help them move along. So I’m trying to figure out in what capacity I’m going to move forward with that. But I definitely feel like I’ll definitely be involved in talent development somehow.”