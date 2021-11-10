The Undertaker, fresh off appearing on the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys game this past Sunday, spoke with the Dallas Morning News this week about WrestleMania returning to AT&T Stadium next April. “The Deadman” hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since his Final Farewell at Survivor Series last year, several months after he announced his retirement on The Last Ride documentary. He was once again asked if he felt he had one more match still left in him.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” Undertaker said. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He was also asked about WrestleMania getting extended to two nights once again for WrestleMania 38. The two-night Mania concept was introduced for WrestleMania 36 when the show was shunted inside the WWE Performance Center, and WrestleMania 37 was extended to two nights in Tampa with limited crowd capacity.

“I like going to two nights now, because WrestleMania was a long night,” he said. “You’re there 6-7 hours, and it’s hard to keep and sustain that energy level as a fan. You get taken on all these emotional rides all through the course of night to the point where you’re just worn out. So, I love the fact that they are going to two nights. I think it will keep the energy levels high, the excitement high, and I’m really excited about it. To not be actually in a match, I’m really excited for this year’s Mania. Everybody’s kind of coming back out again after COVID and everything else. I think it’s going to be huge, I really do.”