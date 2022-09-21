WWE's The Undertaker Will Be First Ever WWE Hallmark Keepsake Ornament

WWE will have a variety of merchandise in time for Christmas this year, which will hopefully include more Superstar Christmas sweaters, but that rollout will also include WWE's first-ever Hallmark Keepsake ornament. Hallmark's ornaments have included characters from all across pop culture, including Batman, Star Wars, Charlie Brown, and more, but now the Hallmark Keepsake line will feature the Deadman himself The Undertaker. The new ornament will retail for $18.99 and goes on sale next month on October 8th, and you can check out the official page right here.

As you can see in the photo below, the Undertaker ornament features The Deadman in a classic pose with his arms outstretched, and he has his traditional all-black ensemble with his trenchcoat and hat. Right now this is the only WWE ornament that's been announced, but if this ends up doing well other WWE Legends can't be too far behind.

(Photo: Hallmark)

It would be easy to see stars like The Rock, Ultimate Warrior, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Lita, and more being introduced in future years, though many would also love to see current stars in the mix as well.

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Seth Rollins, and more would all be perfect fits for Christmas Ornaments, and you could even introduce electronic elements like in other Hallmark ornaments featuring their entrances, logos, and music. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description below.

"Among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Undertaker served as the WWE's resident 'grim reaper of justice' for 30 years. With his seemingly supernatural powers, "The Deadman" racked up countless titles and accomplishments. This Christmas tree ornament features the legendary superstar in his signature black trench coat and Western hat with arms outstretched in an ominous pose."

Additional Details: Plastic Christmas tree ornament.

Includes: One 2022 Keepsake Ornament in gift box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage.

Ornament Size: Approx. 3.78 x 4.75 x 1.38

Will you be picking up Hallmark's The Undertaker ornament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

