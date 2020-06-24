Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute to The Undertaker

✖

From his SummerSlam 1998 battle with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to the return of "The Deadman" at WrestleMania XX, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has delivered his fair share of memorable moments inside Madison Square Garden over the years. And days after his retirement announcement on Undertaker: The Last Ride, the famous arena decided to return the favor by posting a tribute to "The Phenom."

Undertaker's last match in the arena took place on a July 2018 house show, where he teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to beat Baron Corbin, Elias and Kevin Owens.

Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl — MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said in The Last Ride's finale. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

In a follow-up interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained the meaning behind his new 15-year contract that will keep him under the WWE umbrella even though he doesn't intend to wrestle anymore.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years," Calaway said. "It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

