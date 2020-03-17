Watch: WWE Fans Think Undertaker’s New Look Means ‘Biker Taker’ is Coming Back

The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw this week at the WWE Performance Center to sign the contract for his WrestleMania 36 match with AJ Styles. However, fans were way too distracted by “The Deadman’s” look to notice anything else, as Taker’s hair and beanie were all too similar his look from his days as “The American Badass” in the early 2000s. Undertaker hasn’t used that look ever since he returned to action at WrestleMania 21 during a rivalry with Kane, though nostalgic fans have begged for its return in recent years.

Take a closer look as “The Phenom’s” look and let us know what you think in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even Renee Agrees!

And So Does His Wife!

Some Compelling Evidence

Can’t Be Asked

Lol! Undertaker couldnt even bother turning up in full gear. Biker Taker is unofficially back. #RAW — Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) March 17, 2020

Wait…

Uhhhhhh are we getting Biker Taker?! — El Chavo del Ocho (@apdrich9) March 17, 2020

Curse You, Coronavirus

DID COVID 19 FUCK UP A SCENARIO WHERE BIKER TAKER RETURNS CAUSE THAT MAN GOT HIS NIPPLES OUT AND HE WALKED FAST



OOH I FUCKING HATE IT HERE!!! — I Like Xeryus🥀 (@XThreeee) March 17, 2020

Hmm, maybe?

Memories

Undertaker triggering memories of the first ever Raw when he came out in just a few seconds. Biker Taker doesnt like

#rawisperformancecenter #raw — MillionDollarGeek (@MilDollarGeek) March 17, 2020

Sure Looks Like It

Definitely a biker taker walk 😵 https://t.co/CV07KD2viD — DJ A.Š.A™ (@LORDXASA) March 17, 2020

Keep On Rollin’