Watch: WWE Fans Think Undertaker’s New Look Means ‘Biker Taker’ is Coming Back

The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw this week at the WWE Performance Center to sign the contract for his WrestleMania 36 match with AJ Styles. However, fans were way too distracted by “The Deadman’s” look to notice anything else, as Taker’s hair and beanie were all too similar his look from his days as “The American Badass” in the early 2000s. Undertaker hasn’t used that look ever since he returned to action at WrestleMania 21 during a rivalry with Kane, though nostalgic fans have begged for its return in recent years.
Take a closer look as “The Phenom’s” look and let us know what you think in the comments!
View this post on Instagram
@undertaker has officially signed the contract to face @ajstylesp1 at #WrestleMania!! #RAW
Even Renee Agrees!
March 17, 2020
And So Does His Wife!
$McCool approves this message https://t.co/OGQiOPUbYm— Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 17, 2020
Some Compelling Evidence
Is Taker the biker again? 🤨 #RAW pic.twitter.com/LPKYVJ4ebF— ❌CULT OF PERSONALI-FIEND❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) March 17, 2020
Can’t Be Asked
Lol! Undertaker couldnt even bother turning up in full gear. Biker Taker is unofficially back. #RAW— Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) March 17, 2020
Wait…
Uhhhhhh are we getting Biker Taker?!— El Chavo del Ocho (@apdrich9) March 17, 2020
Curse You, Coronavirus
DID COVID 19 FUCK UP A SCENARIO WHERE BIKER TAKER RETURNS CAUSE THAT MAN GOT HIS NIPPLES OUT AND HE WALKED FAST— I Like Xeryus🥀 (@XThreeee) March 17, 2020
OOH I FUCKING HATE IT HERE!!!
Hmm, maybe?
Is biker taker persona back ? #wweraw #undertaker pic.twitter.com/dYxOnxtmG0— マーク 🇺🇸 (@idol_isntpunk91) March 17, 2020
Memories
Undertaker triggering memories of the first ever Raw when he came out in just a few seconds. Biker Taker doesnt like— MillionDollarGeek (@MilDollarGeek) March 17, 2020
#rawisperformancecenter #raw
Sure Looks Like It
Definitely a biker taker walk 😵 https://t.co/CV07KD2viD— DJ A.Š.A™ (@LORDXASA) March 17, 2020
Keep On Rollin’
If we’re getting Biker Taker WWE better bring back Limp Bizkit— Susan Plex (@Ms_Suplex) March 17, 2020