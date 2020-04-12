The Undertaker Praises Bray Wyatt and John Cena’s Firefly Fun House Match

Bray Wyatt and John Cena’s Firefly Fun House Match, in which Wyatt guided Cena through his biggest career mistakes and criticisms in something that was less of a match and more of a professional critique with half a dozen costume changes, would up being the surprise highlight of WrestleMania 36. That match, along with Undertaker and AJ Styles’ Boneyard Match from the night before, has fans chomping at the big to see more cinematic matches within WWE going forward. During a rare sit-down interview with Nine Line Apparel this week, The Undertaker heaped praise on the Fun House match.

“It was different. To me, it was entertaining, it made you think,” Undertaker said. “And it puts you in that state like, ‘okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?’ Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn’t there and I don’t know. I don’t know what the whole psychology of it was.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Undertaker on the Firefly Funhouse match pic.twitter.com/nbiCINNUbG — Mr. McBossman (@TheNextBlGThing) April 10, 2020

“Definitely not traditional. I don’t know if you’ll ever see another one or if you do. It would be it would probably different,” he added. “But I don’t know, man. You know, sometimes you got to make chicken salad out of chicken s—.”

Elsewhere in the same interview he addressed the possibility of being in another Boneyard Match.

“Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that,” he said. “Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on.”

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion) Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Edge def. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina Firefly Fun House Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. John Cena WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

H/T Fightful for Transcript