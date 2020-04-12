The Undertaker Reveals If WWE Will Do Another Boneyard Match

✖

The Undertaker gave a rare out-of-character interview with Nine Lives Apparel this week, where he gave his personal reactions to his Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36. The cinematic match was loved by fans, making it a definite highlight of the unorthodox event. But between it, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Match with John Cena and Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's "One Final Beat" match on NXT this week, it looks like cinematic matches inside WWE are here to stay. Undertaker admitted he didn't know exaclty when they'd do it again, but said that types of match needs the right people involved.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," Undertaker said. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

He also explained why it was called a Boneyard Match instead of a Buried Alive Match given the rules were the same and he had been involved in a handful of those matches in the past.

"f I would have made the match, I would have said, 'Okay, this is a Buried Alive Match,'" he explained. "AJ Styles doesn't know anything about Buried Alive Matches, he called it a Boneyard Match, he's the one who made the match, so, now it's a Boneyard Match. Even Buried Alive Matches generally happened in the arena, so I think we were just trying to give our audience something like, 'What is that?' We try to add a little bit of intrigue and get people talking."

The match ended with Undertaker burying Styles under six feet of dirt and driving off on his motorcycle. Neither man appeared on any WWE programming following Mania.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion) Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Edge def. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

