Seven Opponents Bray Wyatt Should Face in a Firefly Fun House Match

Bray Wyatt shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 36 when he introduced the Firefly Fun House Match and took John Cena on a tour of his greatest failures before making him disappear. While the "match" was more "Twin Peaks meets Southpaw Regional Wrestling" than an actual wrestling match, it was a masterstroke of meta storytelling that rewarded the viewer the closer they looked at each moment, what it was referencing and what it represented. So now the question is simple — who gets to be in the next Firefly Fun House match? Wyatt probably won't break out the stipulation again for a while, but there are so many current and former stars who are ripe and ready for a deep character introspection. Plus Wyatt is clearly having a blast making these, so why did give him more chances to create? Here are seven perfect opponents Wyatt could face inside the Fun House. Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Triple H (Photo: WWE) Just like with Cena, there is a ton of ground to cover when it comes to Triple H's career both in the ring and behind the scenes. Wyatt could take us back to "The Game's" first days as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, the Curtain Call, DX, the Montreal Screwjob, the "Reign of Terror," his relationship with Stephanie McMahon and so many of his feuds where he "buried" his opponent. Depending on how much Hunter is willing to play along, this could be Wyatt's magnum opus.

Mick Foley (Photo: WWE.com) Foley made it clear he wants in on the next Boneyard Match, but there actually more mileage in him being involved with the Fun House. Wyatt is always the crazy one bringing a sane person into his world. But what if he had to fight somebody who was just as crazy, if not more? A Fun House match could see the return of the Four Face of Foley, and since the storytelling is so much more important than th actual wrestling, Foley wouldn't be slowed down by his years of injuries.

Randy Orton (Photo: WWE) There are so many stories about Orton being a... let's call it controversial personality backstage. Wyatt would have plenty to work with using that alone, plus it would be a redemption for their WrestleMania 33 match.

CM Punk (Photo: WWE) Yeah I know, this one is well beyond a long-shot. But just imagine the canvas Wyatt would have to work with if Punk somehow said yes. You've got the Pipe Bomb, the Summer of Punk, the 434-day title reign, him never getting the WrestleMania main event spot, him leaving the company, the podcast he gave with Colt Cabana and the numerous accusations he made, "Make Roman look strong," the lawsuit with WWE, the lawsuit with Cabana, his UFC fights and, of course, "Just when they think they've got all the answers, I change the culture." This match would be what Reddit users' dreams are made of.

Finn Balor (Photo: WWE.com) Remember how this two feuded in 2017 and it was terrible? Remember when they feuded last year and it was... less terrible? Well now that Balor has seemingly rediscovered his personality on NXT, the third time could be the charm! Plus we would finally see The Demon vs. The Fiend!

AJ Styles (Photo: WWE) A big part of why the Boneyard Match worked so well was because of Styles' utterly sincere performance and his total dedication to make it feel like a (albeit cheesy and vaguely supernatural) fight. You put that same performance inside Wyatt's creation and you'll get another classic.