UNICEF Kid Power and WWE to Empower Youth With New Parnership

Now that they’re both global superpowers, WWE and UNICEF have created a joint venture to energize American classrooms and help feed the world.

“Today WWE announced a new partnership with UNICEF Kid Power. WWE Superstars Bayley, No Way Jose, Tyler Breeze, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior along with Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez visited Valencia Newcomer School, a school that has students representing over 30 countries, for a UNICEF Kid Power Event with 50 students from the grades 2-6,” read WWE’s official statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the rundown of UNICEF and WWE’s new project: