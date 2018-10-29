Major Change Coming to WWE’s Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel?

Due to the return of Roman Reigns‘ leukemia, WWE had to make major changes for the Universal Championship. And one week later, WWE is not done amending their plans for the big red belt.

After Reigns relinquished the title on Raw last week, WWE quickly announced that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar would fight for the vacated belt at Crown Jewel. But according to PWInsider WWE may add Drew McIntyre to that match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The framework is already set for McIntyre to rotate in as he and Strowman have been at odds for several weeks. If the Scotsman is indeed set for a Crown Jewel Triple Threat Match, WWE will likely establish that on Monday’s episode of Raw.

McIntyre has long been rumored as a candidate to challenge for the Universal Championship and now that Reigns is gone, his promotion to the main event is hardly random. Upon joining the main roster after WrestleMania 34, several stories surfaced indicated that Vince McMahon saw McIntyre as a Superstar he could build around.

If that is true, then we may be in the earliest chapters of the Drew McIntyre regime in WWE. However, that would mean WWE would have to resist the urge the give Strowman or Lesnar their throne.

For about a year, Strowman has been the uncrowned king of WWE. With Reigns out, conventional wisdom says The Monster Among Men is the next Universal Champion. Vince Mcmahon probably has little issue with giving Lesnar another run as champion, but Lesnar may not be available due to his UFC ambitions. However being absent has never kept Lesnar from holding WWE titles before, so we wouldn’t be too surprised if he wins in Saudi Arabia.

As of now, consider McIntyre a long shot to leave Saudia Arabia as Universal Champion—especially considering he has yet to be confirmed for the match. However, if he does get to play at Crown Jewel, it would be a hasty move on WWE’s party to give him the big red belt. Both Strowman and Lesnar are ready to be WWE’s top gut, and while McIntyre certainly has a similar capacity, he’s still yet to even depart from Dolph Ziggler.

McIntyre entered the Universal Championship picture at Crown Jewel would be a signal that WWE is promoting him to their main event. If he does well, he’ll get a one-on-one shot and probably heavy consideration to be made champion.

We’ll keep you posted as this develops, but Raw should tell us all we need to know.