WWE NXT Report "Effectively Denies" Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard Production Takeover Rumors

✖

Rumors have been swirling around the NXT brand over the past few weeks, including a shift in what they are looking for in talent they sign, a new look for the brand (including a new logo and theme song), and changes in the current roster. Those rumors have also said that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would be taking over in the production of NXT, but a new report from Fightful Select fleshes that out a bit, and it seems that isn't necessarily the case. According to Fightful's sources, the rumors that NXT production was being handled by McMahon and Prichard were "effectively denied", and a source close to the situation added, "don't believe everything you hear."

Several other sources did say that Prichard is scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center on Saturday, but talent isn't required to be there, and the reason for the VISIT isn't widely known.

This seems to add to a previous report from the Wrestling Observer that said day to day NXT duties would still be handled by Triple H and HBK, but that McMahon and Prichard would have a say in the larger picture stuff, including how everything is presented on television (hence the new logo and color scheme).

It was believed that NXT's previous television presentation was too dark, and you can see how they are moving far away from that, as the new NXT logo has big bright splashes of color all over it on a white background. If they run with that on TV, it should make for a much brighter look overall.

There have also been rumors that some cuts are coming regarding some of NXT's more established stars who have been there a while. It remains to be seen if that is the case, but with how many wrestlers WWE has released this year alone, you simply can't rule it out.

As for production, hopefully, this report ends up being true. The logo and the colors can be as bright as a Disney Channel show for all I care, as long as the overall approach to storytelling and matches stays true to what NXT has become. We'll just have to wait and see.

What do you want to see from the new look NXT? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!