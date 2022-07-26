New Report Details Vince McMahon's Behavior During Creative Meetings

Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on Friday came with the news that he would also be stepping down from his role as Head of Creative, meaning that for the first time in roughly 40 years the company would be creatively spearheaded by someone else. Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) has since stepped in as the new Head of Creative and his first meeting with talent seemed to indicate there were going to be some major procedural changes going forward, all of which would directly benefit the wrestlers. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp posted a new report on Tuesday that discussed McMahon's behavior as Head of Creative which included some unflattering details.

Sapp wrote that assistants to the creative writers had to "filter" McMahon's behavior, heavily editing the minutes that recapped each meeting. McMahon's comments during the meetings would range from insensitive to offensive, with Sapp noting from a source, "Some of the stories included McMahon constantly calling people the wrong names, or using terms that weren't socially acceptable, and that even he himself would have never allowed on television."

A former production employee was quoted saying, "if a live feed of Vince McMahon on a headset any given night ever made it out, that it would provide a picture of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were plenty of times he was in a good mood, but he would blow up at the most ridiculous things and act like they ruined an angle that was far past its expiration date anyway."

Levesque oversaw this week's Monday Night Raw inside Madison Square Garden, but most of the episode was written and approved by McMahon last week before his announcement. What changes do you think Levesque will make in the immediate future? Let us know down in the comments and check out the lineup for WWE's next pay-per-view this Saturday, SummerSlam, below!

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing) Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Street Profits (w/ Jeff Jarrett as Referee)

The Usos vs. The Street Profits (w/ Jeff Jarrett as Referee) Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day

h/t Fightful Select