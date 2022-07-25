WWE Fans Celebrate Triple H's New Creative Position

WWE storylines now lie in the hands of Triple H. WWE announced today that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to "assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative" alongside his other duties, which includes his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Triple H takes over this spot from Vince McMahon, who officially retired from WWE last week. The Game has been a creative voice in the company for decades, and even led NXT's creative department during that brand's black and gold era. NXT is currently run by Triple H's close friend and long-time tag team partner, Shawn Michaels.

While fans won't get to see Triple H in the squared circle again, the WWE faithful are overjoyed at his new position. Check out some of the best reactions below, and share your thoughts with me @LiamTCrowley!