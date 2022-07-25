WWE Fans Celebrate Triple H's New Creative Position
WWE storylines now lie in the hands of Triple H. WWE announced today that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to "assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative" alongside his other duties, which includes his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Triple H takes over this spot from Vince McMahon, who officially retired from WWE last week. The Game has been a creative voice in the company for decades, and even led NXT's creative department during that brand's black and gold era. NXT is currently run by Triple H's close friend and long-time tag team partner, Shawn Michaels.
While fans won't get to see Triple H in the squared circle again, the WWE faithful are overjoyed at his new position. Check out some of the best reactions below, and share your thoughts with me @LiamTCrowley!
Amazing
prevnext
YES!!! This is amazing!! https://t.co/SSLCdHDPT8— C.J. (@CJDarr2) July 25, 2022
Winning Back Fans
prevnext
I will absolutely, 100% watch again if it’s like nxt was. I’m gonna be the voice of dissent here and say I’m excited to see what the product is like with writers and no VKM. Dude ripped up the script weekly. Writers are good for wrestling! Let’s see what they can do long term— RUSSELL (@RussellJaffeETC) July 25, 2022
Orders Of Business
prevnext
1st thing he needs to do is to get Bray Wyatt back. After Brock there is nobody left for Roman. Unless they decide to have Drew go over him at Clash of the Castle, there is only Bray who is believable to go against him. They have an history & Bray is awesome too.— Ashish Nair (@ashish_nair12) July 25, 2022
High Bar
prevnext
If its half as good as black and gold nxt then this is gonna be amazing— Pete 🏳️🌈 (@Pete__W) July 25, 2022
The Winds Of Change
prevnext
Now the tides will change for WWE. Time for a new era that has been long overdue. Great news for many under utilized talent.— D Lara (@PHX_Nirvana) July 25, 2022
Lots To Juggle
prevnext
So he'll do creative AND talent relations, interesting. That's a heck of a tightrope to walk.
Excited to see what he brings to the table creatively though.— Spine On The Pine 🌻 (@SpineOnThePine_) July 25, 2022
Roster Wishlists
prevnext
Sign Gresham and bring Bray back then— FTR = 🐐 🐐 (@4thRevelation) July 25, 2022
Hold Up, Wait A Minute
July 25, 2022prevnext
Wrestling Wars
prevnext
Oh mein we are about to witness some lit wrestling TV. War is coming.— Tyrone M. Hemsley (@501ADTR) July 25, 2022
All Hail
prevnext
it actually happened. Holy Shit I‘m so excited. pic.twitter.com/p7xBM21iIW— ZJ16 (@phil8698) July 25, 2022
Monday Night Indie Wrestling
prev
About to be Monday Night PWG 🤣— Sir Suplex (@SirSuplex) July 25, 2022