Watch: Vince McMahon Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance during the kickoff show for Survivor Series on Sunday night. Shortly before the pay-per-view began, McMahon arrived riding in the back of a limousine and popped out holding a golden egg. The prop was a nod to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent Netflix film Red Notice, which centered around trying to steal three incredibly valuable golden eggs just like the one McMahon was holding. Red Notice is also one of the sponsor’s for tonight’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While promoting Red Notice in an interview with ComicBook earlier this month, Johnson talked about the possibility of coming back for his heavily-rumored WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

He then talked about the success of his cousin (and his presumed next opponent), Roman Reigns — “It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”

