Will Matt Cardona Ever Go Back to WWE?

✖

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has been plenty busy ever since he was released by the WWE back in April 2020. In the past year alone he's worked for AEW and Impact Wrestling, has a white-hot feud with Nick Gage in GCW and has launched his own podcasting network. But while on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast this week the former United States, Intercontinental and tag team champion was asked if he would ever consider going back to the WWE.

"Listen, they certainly never offered me anything," Cardona said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Never say never. I'm not going to say, 'I'm not going to go to WWE. I hate WWE.' WWE is great. It was the only thing I ever loved as a kid. 'm not saying it's the only wrestling company I ever loved, the only thing I loved was wrestling, was WWE. I spent my whole adult life there. I'm so fortunate for everything, but right now, my goal is not how can I get back to WWE. That's not my goal right now. I don't even think about it. Will I ever go back? Never say never. Sure. Maybe. Whatever. I'm not thinking, 'What can I do to get noticed so they'll bring me back?' No. I don't care. I'm having so much fun outside WWE."

Cardona also talked about how much fun he's been having with Impact ever since he arrived at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

"Right now, there's this great time for me, and I hate using this term, being a free agent, but I am. I have no boss. I'm my own boss," he said. "I've been doing Impact Wrestling which I love, but that's not every week. I have to pay the bills. I have to get my name out there. Impact has been so much fun. It's so refreshing to be there. I'm actually involved, and I actually have matches that mean something. I'm a big fan at heart. I'm a big kid at heart. If I know I have this PPV match, I can get some really cool gear made as opposed to, I get this gear made at WWE, and 9 times out of 10, it's a forgettable match where I have no entrance, and I'm losing in three minutes. It's cool that I'm doing stuff that matters at Impact. It's so much fun, and now I can go wrestle at Warrior Wrestling one day, and then next day, show up at GCW and lay out Nick Gage. It's awesome."