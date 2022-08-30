WWE Fans Are Shocked About the New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions came to an end during the new episode of Monday Night Raw, and the conclusion is one that the majority of fans didn't expect. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky took on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the main event on Raw and most viewers thought the match would end with Bayley's new understudies walking away as champions. That's not what happened.

After some slight interference from Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, Aliyah snuck a tag and rolled up a distracted Dakota Sky for a pin. Raquel and Aliyah were named the new Women's Tag Team Champions, which shocked a lot of fans that were watching live.

Twitter exploded after the end of the match, as quite a few took to the social media platform to voice their surprise and frustration. A lot of these WWE fans believed that the titles were Kai and Sky's for the taking, and this was a twist that no one was ready for.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions below!