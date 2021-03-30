Braun Strowman vs. The Miz Gets a Rare WrestleMania Stipulation

✖

Braun Strowman officially confirmed the stipulation for his upcoming match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 during this week's Raw. After seeing McMahon run away yet again following his squash match with Jaxson Ryker, Strowman decided he wanted a match where there was nowhere for McMahon to run. He then declared it would be a Steel Cage Match.

The stipulation is a rarity for WrestleMania events. Hulk Hogan famously defended his WWF Championship inside the blue version of the cage against King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania II. Other versions of cage matches, namely Hell in a Cell, has popped up on a few occasions with McMahon infamously jumping off the roof during his WrestleMania 32 match with The Undertaker.

Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two