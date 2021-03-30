Braun Strowman vs. The Miz Gets a Rare WrestleMania Stipulation
Braun Strowman officially confirmed the stipulation for his upcoming match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 during this week's Raw. After seeing McMahon run away yet again following his squash match with Jaxson Ryker, Strowman decided he wanted a match where there was nowhere for McMahon to run. He then declared it would be a Steel Cage Match.
The stipulation is a rarity for WrestleMania events. Hulk Hogan famously defended his WWF Championship inside the blue version of the cage against King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania II. Other versions of cage matches, namely Hell in a Cell, has popped up on a few occasions with McMahon infamously jumping off the roof during his WrestleMania 32 match with The Undertaker.
The STEEL CAGE returns to #WrestleMania!@BraunStrowman & @shanemcmahon will step inside the Steel Cage on Night 1️⃣ of @WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10.@peacockTV https://t.co/z14hEVUIoj— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania 37 below:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton