WWE WrestleMania 37: Predicting Which Match Will Be the Main Event

WrestleMania 37 is only a few weeks away, and rumors are beginning to swirl that there happens to be some chaos in the background as reports on social media state that the card is "not close to finalized" and might "have to go back to square one", but with that being said, we have some ideas as to the matches that could take place for WWE's major annual event. With Drew McIntyre having lost the Championship Belt to The Miz during this year's Elimination Chamber, and him subsequently losing it to Bobby Lashley, it is definitely anyone's guess as to what the main event will be.

Bobby Lashley Vs. Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE) Let's start things off with the most likely, as Bobby Lashley currently holds the Championship Belt and the upcoming WrestleMania might be pitting the former champion against the biggest member of the Hurt Business. With McIntyre holding onto the belt for the better part of a year, it certainly seems as if he won't be satisfied until he has it once again, and with the 37th major event of the WWE still holding onto the "pirate motiff", it's entirely possible that the organization is once again setting up Drew for another championship run.

Roman Reigns Vs Edge (Photo: WWE) With the World Heavyweight Championship bouncing hands in rapid succession these past few weeks, perhaps the main event will be touted as the confrontation for the Universal Championship Belt between Roman Reigns and Edge. With Edge winning the Royal Rumble, he was given the opportunity to choose which belt he wanted to contend for at WrestleMania 37, with the long-time fan-favorite deciding to challenge the "Head of the Table" for his current title. With Reigns battling against the likes of Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens, Edge might be his toughest opponent to date.

The Miz Vs Bad Bunny (Photo: WWE) When The Miz had cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to defeat Drew McIntyre in a massive upset and take the world heavyweight championship belt for himself, we definitely thought that this was going to be the match that capped off WrestleMania, as Vince and the organization have definitely been big on the Bad Bunny train since the singer decided to enter the ring. With The Miz and Bad Bunny having started a rivalry, we would definitely expect them to face off against one another, though since the World Championship is no longer involved, this will definitely be an under card.

Battle Royale For The Belt (Photo: WWE) With the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz all looking to hold the WWE Championship, perhaps WrestleMania 37 wraps up the storyline by involving all the superstars in one insane battle royale, potentially within a steel cage or no disqualification match, with the belt as the ultimate prize.

The Undertaker Returns (Photo: WWe) Yes, The Undertaker is "retired" but he's been retired before and has stated more than a few times that if Vince McMahon wants him to make a return, he'll hop back into the ring if need be. Though Drew McIntyre might be pitted against Sheamus for the upcoming big-time event, having him go up against the Dead Man in another pre-recorded match might be the best way to once again bring back Undertaker to center stage.

The Fiend Vs Randy Orton (Photo: WWE) The Fiend has been strangely absent since being "burned alive" by Randy Orton in their last match, and with the popularity of the Firefly Funhouse that gave Bray Wyatt the opportunity to dive into the past of John Cena, perhaps the Viper will get an analysis of his own with the main event match. With The Fiend clearly awaiting a big return, Wrestlemania 37 would definitely seem like the perfect platform for the spooky character to make his big return.