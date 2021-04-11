Is Wrestlemania 37 Delayed? The Latest On Severe Weather

✖

WrestleMania was hit with a rain delay for the first time in history on Saturday when thunderstorms in Tampa kept WWE from having WrestleMania 37's opening match until roughly 40 minutes after the show officially began. Once the show got underway there were no more delays, but the weather forecast for Sunday called for even more rain and threatened further delays for Night Two of the event.

As of now, The Weather Channel is reporting that storms will continue up until 7:30 p.m. local time, where they are then expected to scatter. By WrestleMania's official start time of 8 p.m. the chance of rain will be down to 13%, meaning the show will likely start on schedule. WWE has not announced any sort of delays due to the weather as of now.

Hours before Night One started on Saturday fans inside Raymond James Stadium were instructed to take shelter as a major storm hit the area. The show was able to start on-time, but following an introduction from Vince McMahon and a performance by Bebe Rexha the show was immediately delayed approximately 40 minutes due to rain. There were no interruptions once the show began, but wrestlers like Mandy Rose and AJ Styles slipped on rain-covered entrance ramp as the show went on while portions of the entrance stage (the sails of the pirate ship) were damaged.

Good morning once again from Tampa, where there was just a massive crash of thunder that jolted me. Forecast for Night 2 of #WrestleMania is...not great. But hopefully severe weather hits earlier in day. pic.twitter.com/9ZGULlP4A2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

As of now, WWE has made no indication that the weather will slow down Night Two. But stay tuned for any further updates as they become available.

Welp. Thanos has arrived in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/dwPBS0rJPU — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

Here are the results from Night One:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

