WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Told to Take Shelter Due to Incoming Storm

By Connor Casey

WrestleMania 37 Night One is still a few hours away, but fans that have already entered Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are dealing with a severe thunderstorm. A video from Twitter user @stellar_jl319 on Saturday afternoon shows storm clouds rolling over the stadium as a voice on the intercom instructs fans to seek shelter due to lightning.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please be advised as severe weather, including lightning, is within the immediate vicinity of Raymond James Stadium. At this time we ask that all fans seek shelter on the covered concourse nearest your seats.

As the storm began, the wind began knocking over floor seats.

Traffic outside the arena is reportedly at a standstill.

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

Photo via @ryansatin

This story is developing...

