WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Told to Take Shelter Due to Incoming Storm

WrestleMania 37 Night One is still a few hours away, but fans that have already entered Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are dealing with a severe thunderstorm. A video from Twitter user @stellar_jl319 on Saturday afternoon shows storm clouds rolling over the stadium as a voice on the intercom instructs fans to seek shelter due to lightning.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please be advised as severe weather, including lightning, is within the immediate vicinity of Raymond James Stadium. At this time we ask that all fans seek shelter on the covered concourse nearest your seats.

@SeanRossSapp they just told us to evacuate our seats due to the weather pic.twitter.com/SMM1gQJAtv — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) April 10, 2021

As the storm began, the wind began knocking over floor seats.

The wind just knocked down a bunch of the floor seats at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FuXBh2SIZv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2021

Traffic outside the arena is reportedly at a standstill.

Also I’m in a complete standstill trying to get into media parking three hours before event time so that doesn’t feel promising. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 10, 2021

Welp. This explains that. Staff are taking shelter as this storm rolls through so lots are closed. I’m not exaggerating when I say cars are just in park in the middle of the road. #WrestleMania #WWE https://t.co/bBkwqXqd4U — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 10, 2021

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

Photo via @ryansatin

This story is developing...