WWE WrestleMania 37: Latest Update on When Tickets Go On Sale

✖

WWE's WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and multiple reports have been released stating the company expects a live crowd of upwards of 25,000 fans. This will mark the first time WWE has held a pay-per-view in front of a live crowd since the Elimination Chamber 2020 event, and will likely be the only time the company is able to do so until the second half of 2021.

But even as the show draws closer, very little has been announced about ticket sales for the event. Neither WWE nor Raymond James Stadium have made any official announcements as of Wednesday, but a new report from Fightful Select states tickets are expected to go on sale "roughly" next week. There will apparently be a test run later this week in order to ensure the online box office can handle the web traffic as fans try to purchase their seats.

As for the rest of the arena's empty seats, WWE is reportedly considering using cardboard cutouts in-between the groups of live fans. This same tactic was used by the NFL for Super Bowl LV last month inside the same venue and was well-received by fans.

So far only two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania — Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. Other matches that have either been rumored or heavily hinted at on television include newly-crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship and Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the next NXT TakeOver event will also take place during WrestleMania week. Various independent shows have already confirmed they'll be present in Tampa during Mania week as well, bringing the annual event closer to its pre-COVID-19 status quo.