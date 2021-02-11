Latest Update on WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales

✖

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, WWE will have tens of thousands of ticket-paying fans in attendance for WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. But while the show is getting closer, WWE still hasn't announced when tickets will go on sale for the event. The two-night show will take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, which just hosted more than 20,000 fans for Super Bowl LV this past Sunday. According to @WrestleVotes, WWE had representatives at the event closely analyzing how crowds were handled.

"Source says WWE had a few representatives around the Tampa Bay area for last weekend Super Bowl," the insider account tweeted. "They were gathering further information on how WWE can best pull off WrestleMania safety. Hence the delay on ticket sales. The event planning & details need to be as precise as ever."

WrestleMania was originally scheduled for SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, but WWE announced a location move last month. Florida's rules about having live crowds for major events are much laxer than California's, and the new stadium will now host WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in the press release for WrestleMania 37's relocation was confirmed.

Vince McMahon added, “On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities."

No matches have been confirmed for the show so far, though Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair have been heavily teased.