Montez Ford Reveals His WWE WrestleMania 39 Dream Match

The clock is ticking on Montez Ford's arrival. The charisma-fueled Monday Night Raw star has been on WWE's main roster for nearly three years now, establishing himself as one-half of one of the most popular acts going today alongside tag partner Angelo Dawkins in the Street Profits. The Profits have captured tag gold on three separate occasions, etching themselves into the history books as the second-ever WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Considering they have seemingly accomplished everything there is to do as a unit, many fans have called for the Street Profits to split up and allow Ford and Dawkins to go on their own singles runs.

Ford gets a solo spotlight this weekend when he competes for the WWE United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I'm ready man. I'm ready," Ford told SB Nation. "Just like every single day you see it on Twitter, when I say God is good every single day, because I'm happy I got a chance to do something I didn't do yesterday and I got a chance to put on for the people that's not here no more. And I got a chance to improve and better myself."

If Ford walks away with the gold, he already knows who he wants to defend his first singles championship against at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"I said, 'It's always about us.' So I said, 'Since it's always about us, when I win the Elimination Chamber, you (Dawkins) be the first person that I hope or I wanna challenge to defend my title,'" Ford said. "And what better way to do it than WrestleMania. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio did it as Tag Team Champions back when WrestleMania went Hollywood, right? Guess what we are now? We in SoFi."

That hypothetical match would be a friendly competition, as Ford emphasized that he'd want to face his tag partner without either man turning on each other.

"I feel like if we go out there on the grand stage with the United States Championship on the line, with no beef, I guarantee you we'll show the world what we're truly made of," Ford said. "I would love to see that happen. Actually it will happen. I have that much confidence in myself this weekend that I'm gonna survive the Chamber and Dawks and I are going to be at WrestleMania with the new US championship on the line."

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down this Saturday, February 18th and streams live on Peacock.