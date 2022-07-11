WWE WrestleMania 38 Sets New Company Record for Revenue

WWE WrestleMania 38 is the first Showcase of the Immortals to eclipse $200 million. As confirmed by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross (not to be mixed up with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross), WrestleMania 38 generated $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas and Arlington regions of Texas. These figures come from a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. For the third consecutive season, WrestleMania was a two-day event, as it took place on both April 2 and 3 inside AT&T Stadium this year. This full weekend of festivities garnered the praise of the Dallas Cowboys, as Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones offered her congratulations on behalf of AT&T Stadium's home team.

"On behalf of the Jones family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we congratulate WWE on their milestone success of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium," said Jones. "We were honored to partner with WWE and their Superstars to give back to the community in a multitude of ways during WrestleMania Week."

Mayor Ross also offered his applause, adding his aspirations for WWE to return to AT&T Stadium for another WrestleMania in the future.

"On behalf of the city of Arlington, we congratulate WWE and their fans for surpassing $200 million in economic impact for the first time in WrestleMania history," Ross said. "We are glad to have shared this success and look forward to the opportunity for AT&T Stadium to host a future WrestleMania."

WWE WrestleMania 38 brought in a total of 156,352 fans across its two days of shows, with spectators coming from all 50 states and 53 countries. As revealed in WWE's statement, 67% of WrestleMania 38 attendees were from outside the Dallas/Arlington area, and stayed in the lone star state for an average of 3.5 nights. Over $25 million was spent on hospitality for those extended stays. With all factors considered, the economic impact that came from WrestleMania 38 was the equivalent to the creation of 1,777 full-time jobs for the Dallas/Arlington region.

"We are thrilled that WrestleMania's return to full capacity generated stupendous record results for our partners in Dallas and Arlington, showcasing the continued growth for WWE's largest annual celebration," said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. "This success would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Johnson, Mayor Ross, Charlotte Jones and the entire Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys organization, Dallas Sports Commission, American Airlines Center and the rest of our public and private sector partners throughout the region. We now turn our focus to next year's WrestleMania in Hollywood."

WWE WrestleMania returns next April, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.