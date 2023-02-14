WWE's WrestleMania 39 Hollywood Trailer Complete List (Spoilers)

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles on April 1-2, and just like when WrestleMania 21 was in the "City of Angels" way back in 2005, the promotion for the show will include wrestlers parodying classic Hollywood films. The original crop of fake trailers, which WWE recently re-uploaded, poked fun at movies like Braveheart, Dirty Harry, Taxi Driver, A Few Good Men and Pulp Fiction. WrestleVotes dropped a new report confirming which movies and wrestlers will be involved this year.

That list includes The Bloodline in Goodfellas, The Miz & Maryse in Top Gun, The Judgement Day in Stranger Things, Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch as Batman & The Joker. It's unclear which version of "The Caped Crusader" and "The Clown Prince of Crime" they'll use.

I’m told the list below are the planned “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” movie trailers:



Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

The Bloodline: Goodfellas — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Winner of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Match

Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania 39's Main Event Becoming a Triple Threat

With Sami Zayn getting a massive wave of fan support following his split from The Bloodline, many fans are starting to wonder if he'll still be involved in the world title picture by WrestleMania. Rhodes outright endorsed the idea of WWE making it a triple threat while on The MMA Hour on Monday.

"I don't really have a preference, solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. If two show up, don't be mad. Don't make it 'A or B' or 'one or two,' enjoy it all. That's kind of been the challenge. I can't begrudge somebody for getting hot," Rhodes said.

"I really look forward to the moments in there if they happen with Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania. Because I think it's different than people think," he later added. "He's doing amazing, I think I've been doing some really great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens at Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?"